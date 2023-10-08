Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

TXN stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.55. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

