Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 148,707 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,840,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 29.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,286,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $212.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

