Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

