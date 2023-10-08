Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.76. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

