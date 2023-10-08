Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 10,699 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

