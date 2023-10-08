Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.86 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

