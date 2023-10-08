Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 5,501 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

