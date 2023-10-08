Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

