Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.07 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

