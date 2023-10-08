Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

