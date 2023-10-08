Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

