Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,825 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 52,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

