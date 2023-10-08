Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

