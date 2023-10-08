Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,556 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 158,494 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

