Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 2.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after buying an additional 245,459,570 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 719,547 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after buying an additional 408,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $120.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.