Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 132.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.