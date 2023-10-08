Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

