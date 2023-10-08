Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $909,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $47.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

