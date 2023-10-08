Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

