Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

