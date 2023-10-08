Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.