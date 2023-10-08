Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

