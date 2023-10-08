Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,093 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFG opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

