Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,607.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,075 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.