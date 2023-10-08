Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 98,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period.

MXI stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.32 and a one year high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

