Biodesix (BDSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, October 9th. Biodesix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,628.23% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biodesix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter worth $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biodesix
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.