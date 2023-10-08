Biodesix (BDSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, October 9th. Biodesix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,628.23% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,510,204.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 32,556 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $53,391.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,611,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,203,540.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,510,204.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,551 over the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter worth $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

