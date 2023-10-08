Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28,120.75 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.78 million and $28,120.75 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00154951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003517 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

