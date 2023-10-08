BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

