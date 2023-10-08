BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $67,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 51.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $648.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $682.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

