BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.22% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

