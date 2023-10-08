BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $32.28 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion and approximately $242.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $209.84 or 0.00753659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,748 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,779.54194385. The last known price of BNB is 211.72438064 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1666 active market(s) with $212,201,749.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

