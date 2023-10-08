BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $32.28 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion and approximately $242.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $209.84 or 0.00753659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,748 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,779.54194385. The last known price of BNB is 211.72438064 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1666 active market(s) with $212,201,749.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
