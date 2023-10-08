Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHR. B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 43,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at $478,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 43,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at $478,081.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $204,998. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

