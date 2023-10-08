Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires 835 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

