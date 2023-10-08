BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.20.

BRF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

