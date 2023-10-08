Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $845.26 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $855.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

