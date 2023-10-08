Brokerages Set Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target at $6.13

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 921,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 585,999 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $427.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

