Brokerages Set Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target at $6.13

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on RBBN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $427.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.03.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ribbon Communications
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.