Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Trimmed by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,615,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,112,000 after purchasing an additional 865,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,230,000 after buying an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,693,000 after buying an additional 169,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,389,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,390,000 after acquiring an additional 385,422 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

