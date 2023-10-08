Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.