Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

