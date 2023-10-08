Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.