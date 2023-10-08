Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

