Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 353,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

AMGN stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

