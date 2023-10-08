Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

