Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

