Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6,867.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,323,589 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,016 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 617,250 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 207,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 320,626 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -364.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.