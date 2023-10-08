Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 213,338 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 213,338 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

