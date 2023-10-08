Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,701,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after purchasing an additional 732,368 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

