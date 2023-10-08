Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,625 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

