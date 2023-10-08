Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

