Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

