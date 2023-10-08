Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

